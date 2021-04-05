4.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Los Angeles area

US & World

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the Lennox area of Los Angeles County early Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded at 4:44 a.m. PT (7:44 a.m. ET) and was 19.9 km deep. It followed a 2.5 temblor at 4:15 a.m. PT that registered 25.9 km deep in the same area.

Lennox is an unincorporated area just a few miles east of Los Angeles International Airport.

There were no immediate reports of damage.