Police say they’re responding to a shooting in Frederick, Maryland

Maryland police are “on scene responding to an active shooter” in the city of Frederick on Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from city police.

“Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down,” the tweet reads.

The shooting was in the northeast of the city, about a 4-mile drive east of the US Army’s Fort Detrick, according to police.

Frederick is about a 50-mile drive northwest of Washington, DC.

