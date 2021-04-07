Off-duty Pentagon police officer shot and killed two people he believed were breaking into a car, police say

US & World

An off-duty federal police officer shot and killed two people he believed had broken into a car in Maryland on Wednesday morning, according to local authorities.

The incident happened at about 5 a.m. in the parking lot of a condominium complex in Takoma Park, Maryland, a suburb about 7 miles from Washington, DC.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and were approached by an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer who said he thought a car was being burglarized, according to a statement from the Takoma Park Police Department.

“He engaged the suspects who failed to follow his direction,” police said in the statement. “The suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle at which time the officer discharged his service weapon.”

A short time later, police said, “two of the suspects involved arrived at Prince George’s Hospital, both suffering from gunshot wounds.”

Both of them died at the hospital.

It’s unclear whether the two people were breaking into the car.

Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough told CNN in a statement, “I can confirm that an off-duty PFPA police officer was involved in a shooting incident early this morning in Takoma Park, Maryland, that resulted in two fatalities.”

She added, “Per standard policy, the police officer has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. Also per standard policy, PFPA will be conducting an internal administrative investigation.”

The Takoma Park Police Department and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

Takoma Park Police declined to provide further information.

CNN has reached out to the state’s attorney’s office.