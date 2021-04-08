Paint plant explosion leaves one person unaccounted for and several injured

US & World

An explosion at a paint manufacturing facility in Ohio left several injured, two critically, and one person unaccounted for, according officials in Columbus.

Firefighters who responded just after midnight to reports of an explosion were met by five employees evacuating the building who were transported to hospitals in stable condition, City of Columbus assistant public information officer Rebecca Diehm said Thursday.

Two people who were trapped in the building were removed and transported in critical condition to Ohio State University Hospital, Diehm said.

Authorities looking for staff inside the facility determined one person was missing and after “a thorough search of the building,” said “that person has yet to be located.”

The cause of the explosion and fire, which brought over 100 firefighters to the scene, is under investigation.

Diehm added that local businesses nearby had been closed for the evening and no residential evacuations were necessary.

