Knoxville police say multiple agencies are on scene of school shooting
Knoxville Police Department (KPD) in Tennessee said that multiple agencies are at the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.
There are multiple gunshot victims reported, KPD said in a tweet on Monday, including one of their officers.
The investigation is “active,” police said.
A reunification site is set up at the baseball field behind the school, police said in another tweet.
This is a developing story.
Comments