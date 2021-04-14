Watch LIVE: Judge won’t dismiss charges against ex-cop in Floyd death, says man in car won’t testify

US & World

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - The judge in Derek Chauvin's murder trial has denied a defense motion to acquit the former police officer in George Floyd's death.

Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson argued Wednesday that prosecutors did not prove that Chauvin's actions killed Floyd.

The request came a day after a use-of-force expert said Chauvin was justified in pinning Floyd to the ground because because he kept struggling.

The witness, Barry Brodd, contradicted a parade of authorities from both inside and outside the Minneapolis police force who said Floyd used excessive force and violated his training.

At one point he suggested that if Floyd was being compliant, he would have had both hands in the small of his back, “and just be resting comfortably.” That prompted an incredulous response from the prosecutor.

Also Wednesday, Judge Peter Cahill quashed a subpoena for Morries Hall, who was in a car with Floyd the day he died, to testify.

Hall was in the car with Floyd before he was restrained on May 25 in Minneapolis. Hall has been identified during trial testimony as a suspected drug dealer from whom Floyd obtained narcotics.

He said he wanted to invoke the Fifth Amendment to avoid any incriminating testimony.

"I'm fearful of criminal charges going forward. I have open charges that's not settled yet," Hall said Wednesday.

Judge Cahill wanted to hear limited questions that he believed wouldn't incriminate Hall, but his lawyers argued any questions would jeopardize his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The defense wanted to hear about Floyd's behavior in the build up to his arrest, in their argument that drugs led to his death, more than Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck.

The prosecution in the high-profile trial rested its case on Tuesday.