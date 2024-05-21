Skip to Content
El Paso

Kitchen knife confiscated from student at Spc. Rafael Hernando III Middle School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Staff at Spc. Rafael Hernando III Middle School confiscated a kitchen knife from a student today.

The school's principal says administrators received a report that the student had the knife in a classroom. Campus security confiscated the knife and the student is now "being addressed."

Socorro ISD officials provided ABC-7 with the transcription of the phone call Principal Valerie Hairston made to parents following the confiscation. Read the transcription in full below.

"Hello, this is Valerie Hairston, principal of Spc. Rafael Hernando III Middle School. I am calling to inform you that we confiscated a kitchen knife from a student at our school today. A report was made to the administration that the student had the item in a classroom. Campus administration and security retrieved the item, and the student is being addressed. Parents, please help us by reminding your children not to bring prohibited items to school. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Hernando Middle School and Team SISD."

SISD
