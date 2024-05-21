Kitchen knife confiscated from student at Spc. Rafael Hernando III Middle School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Staff at Spc. Rafael Hernando III Middle School confiscated a kitchen knife from a student today.

The school's principal says administrators received a report that the student had the knife in a classroom. Campus security confiscated the knife and the student is now "being addressed."

Socorro ISD officials provided ABC-7 with the transcription of the phone call Principal Valerie Hairston made to parents following the confiscation. Read the transcription in full below.