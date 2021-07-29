Skip to Content
US & World
By
Updated
today at 4:04 PM
Published 3:16 PM

Navy charges sailor with setting worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat

Smoke rises from a Navy ship fire in San Diego.
ABC News
Smoke rises from a Navy ship fire in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, California — The U.S. Navy said Thursday that charges have been filed against a sailor who is accused of starting a fire last year that destroyed a warship docked off San Diego.

The amphibious assault ship called the USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days and was the Navy’s worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.

The ship was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage and was later scrapped.

The sailor was a member of the crew at the time.

Military / News / Politics

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content