Under 200 Americans who want to leave remain in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "under 200, likely closer to 100" Americans wishing to leave still remain in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal was completed Monday.

Blinken also announced that America's diplomatic operations have been transferred from Kabul to Doha, Qatar.

"Given the uncertain security environment and political situation in Afghanistan, it was the prudent step to take," Blinken said. "And let me take this opportunity to thank our outstanding ... Ambassador Ross Wilson who came out of retirement in January 2020 to lead our embassy in Afghanistan and done exceptional courageous work during a highly challenging time."

Blinken said Wilson will depart and his deputy Ian McCary will take over as the top U.S. diplomat, known as the charge d'affaires. Blinken added, "no one is better prepared" for the role.

He said the U.S., for the time being, will use this post in Doha to manage its diplomacy with Afghanistan.

Ambassador John Bass -- the former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan who returned to Kabul to oversee the evacuation operation -- will lead an ongoing effort to get Americans, Afghans, and other foreigners out of Afghanistan in the weeks to come.

"We will continue our relentless efforts to help Americans, foreign nationals and Afghans leave Afghanistan if they choose," Blinken said.