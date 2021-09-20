2 Houston police officers shot while executing a warrant. A possible suspect is dead
By Carma Hassan, CNN
Two Houston police officers were shot while executing a warrant Monday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.
A possible suspect died at the scene, Gonzalez said.
The officers are being taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Houston Police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments