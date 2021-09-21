Magnitude 6.0 earthquake causes some damage in Australia

US & World

MELBOURNE, Australia -- An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 caused damage Wednesday in the city of Melbourne in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia.

"A magnitude 6.0 #Earthquake has occurred with an epicenter near Mansfield in Victoria," according to the Victoria State Emergency Service's news feed on Twitter.

The quake hit northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), the government agency said.

Videos on social media showed at least one building suffered some damage and power lines disrupted in the central business district of Melbourne, where some people could be seen on the streets following the quake.

Media also showed images of damage to brickwork in Chapel Street in the inner suburb of South Yarra.

Mansfield Mayor Mark Holcombe told Australian Broadcasting Corp. he was not aware of any major damage reports in the town.

"There is no tsunami threat," the agency said in a follow up tweet.