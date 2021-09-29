Over 100 killed in bloody Ecuador prison massacre

US & World

By Stefano Pozzebon and Abel Alvarado

Over 100 people have died in a prison massacre that erupted yesterday in Ecuador, the country’s prison agency said Wednesday. At least 52 people were injured, it also said.

The death toll represents a significant uptick from earlier estimates after Tuesday’s bloody clashes at the Litoral Penitentiary, located on the outskirts of the coastal city of Guayaquil.

Ecuadorian prison agency SNAI had earlier reported detonations and “fights between criminal gangs” in one of the pavilions of the prison.

Those killed and injured suffered from injuries resulting from bullets and grenades, according to regional police commander Fausto Buenaño.

“The inmates call us (saying) ‘Sister they are killing me. Call the police, they need to enter the pavilion (prison wing) five,” the sister of one inmate told Reuters.

At least five of the deceased prisoners were beheaded before responding police and the tactical forces “managed to restore order,” according to the Governor of Guayas Province, Pablo Arosemena.

“It is hard work, but the police and their troops have managed to restore order. The State and the law have to be felt,” added Arosemena.

Ecuador’s prisons have been wracked with bloodshed this year, with more than 140 violent deaths reported, according to SNAI figures.

In response to the latest deaths, the government has declared a 60-day state of emergency across Ecuador’s prisons. The measure allows military troops to be deployed to penitentiaries, and limits inmates’ rights to privacy and free association in order to allow searches and other surveillance measures.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Abel Alvarado and Sharif Paget in Atlanta, Ally Barnard in Hong Kong, and Ana Maria Canizares in Quito, Ecuador.