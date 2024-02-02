Skip to Content
US retaliates after deadly drone attack on Jordan base

President Joe Biden attends the dignified transfer of the remains of Army Reserve Sergeants William Rivers, Kennedy Sanders and Breonna Moffett, three U.S. service members who were killed in Jordan during a drone attack carried out by Iran-backed militants, at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on Feb. 2, 2024.
Joshua Roberts/Reuters
By Alexandra HutzlerandMeredith Deliso

The U.S. on Friday began to carry out retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria, likely against Iran-backed militants for a drone strike on an American base in Jordan last Sunday that killed three U.S. service members.

Dozens of other American troops were wounded in the drone attack on the Tower 22 base near Jordan's border with Iraq and Syria. The U.S. says Iran is responsible for funding and arming the militants while Iran has denied involvement.

President Joe Biden had quickly warned that America would respond forcefully, escalating U.S. involvement in the Middle East after months of trying to contain tensions from boiling over into a broader war in the region.

