Hamas says it has agreed to ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

Originally Published: 06 MAY 24 12:54 ET

Updated: 06 MAY 24 12:58 ET

By Abeer Salman, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas says it has accepted the ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar which seeks to halt the seven-month war with Israel in Gaza.

In a statement Monday, Hamas said the head of its political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, told the Qatari Prime Minister and Egyptian intelligence minister that the militant group had accepted their proposal.

CNN has asked the Israeli Prime Minister’s office for comment.

The latest framework, which Israel helped craft but has not fully agreed to, calls for the release of between 20 and 33 hostages over several weeks in exchange for a temporary ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

After the initial exchange, there will follow what sources describe as the “restoration of sustainable calm” during which the remaining hostages, captive Israeli soldiers and the bodies of hostages would be exchanged for more Palestinian prisoners.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

