FBI continues to fail child sex abuse victims despite reforms after bungled Nassar investigation, watchdog finds

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The FBI has continued to mishandle allegations of child sexual abuse in the years after the bureau’s notorious bungling of the investigation into disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, according to an audit by the Justice Department’s inspector general released Thursday.

Because of those failures, allegations of sexual abuse against children were left unaddressed for months while minors continued to be victimized, the audit found.

