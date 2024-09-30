Israel begins ‘limited ground operation’ into Lebanon, IDF says

From CNN's Lauren Izso and Tara John

A Hebrew statement by the Israeli military says it has begun a “limited ground operation” in southern Lebanon.

“The IDF began a few hours ago a targeted and limited ground operation in the area of southern Lebanon against terrorist targets and infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, in a number of villages near the border, which pose an immediate and real threat to Israeli settlements on the northern border,” it said in the statement early Tuesday local time.

This appears to culminate a day of positioning for an Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon.