Murder-suicide: Mother shoots her kids, turns a gun on herself

today at 11:06 AM
Published 11:07 AM

BYRON, Wyoming (KIFI) — A small-town mother shot her four daughters in the head. Monday afternoon, Tranyelle Harshman called 911 and told dispatch where they could find each of the girls' bodies. She then said she was going to shoot herself.

When Wyoming police arrived, the mother and two of the daughters were still alive. By Tuesday evening, the mother had died and only one daughter remains alive. The surviving 7-year-old is currently being treated at a Salt Lake hospital.

The Byron community is shaken by the incident. A GoFundMe has been created to help the father, Cliff Harshman, pay for funeral expenses. To view the latest coverage from our affiliate out of Wyoming, click HERE.

localnews8newsteam

