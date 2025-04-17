U.S. Marine hopeful recovering after motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A would-be U.S. Marine has suffered catastrophic injuries after a recent motorcycle crash.

It's derailed his plans just days before he was expected to report to MEPS.

Lynden Utman-Lavaque was riding down South Nevada when someone ran into the street right in front of him, causing him to hit the pedestrian and fly off his bike.

He surprisingly tells KRDO13 that accidents happen and rather than focus on that, he's turning his energy to his recovery and getting to MEPS, his marine training.

Although, he will need facial reconstruction surgery.

"Stuff happens and you move on and I'm not dead, so, you know, It's kind the most important part of it all."

That's how 18-year-old Lynden views being throw of his motorcycle nearly 50 feet and landing face-first.

"I tried to look at my phone to like, look at my face and stuff, but it was covered in blood before I could, like, actually, like, start doing stuff on it. So, I just wiped it off and called my dad," Lynden said.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, April 11th, Lynden says he was riding along South Nevada, but as he turned down East Navajo Street, Colorado Springs Police say a pedestrian illegally walked into the street.

"The guy stepped out, like, just in the road and I pulled my clutch in... and I hit him... I was going like the speed limit and I wasn't going that fast so I thought I was just going to hit the ground and be fine," Lynden said.

The crash ended far worse however. Instead of reporting for duty on Thursday, he's now undergoing major surgery to repair his maxilla, the central structure of his face which was completely shattered.

"Honestly, just not being able to blow my nose is probably like the worst thing and it doesn't seem as bad as it is because it doesn't hurt a lot of the time," Lynden said.

Despite the physical work ahead and the uncertainty now looming over his military career, Lynden says he'll likely ride a motorcycle again some day.

Though for now, he's going to stick with a car for the next few months.

Colorado Springs police says the pedestrian who was struck was taken a hospital, but are not aware of the current condition. They do say the person was cited for being in the road illegally.

To learn more about Lynden's story and contribute to his medical cost, click this verified gofundme.