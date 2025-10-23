Alaska Airlines grounds flights nationwide due to IT outage; impacts to El Paso

The airline has requested the FAA for the ground stop.

By Ayesha Ali

October 23, 2025, 5:46 PM

Alaska Airlines flights are grounded nationwide on Thursday after the airline said it is experiencing an "IT outage affecting operations."

The airline has requested the FAA for the ground stop.

One flight has been scheduled to leave El Paso this evening. According to online flight information, the flight's status has not yet been officially impacted. Another flight is coming in from Seattle to El Paso this evening.

"We apologize for the inconvenience. If you're scheduled to fly tonight, please check your flight status before heading to the airport," the airline said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.