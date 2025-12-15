Brian Walshe murder trial: Jury finds husband guilty of killing and dismembering wife

Ana Walshe, a mom of three, was last seen on Jan. 1, 2023.

Brian Walshe, a Massachusetts man accused of killing and dismembering his wife, the mother of their three children, has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

His wife, Ana Walshe, went missing on Jan. 1, 2023, at the age of 39. Brian Walshe pleaded guilty last month, ahead of the trial, to lying to police following her disappearance and improperly disposing of her body, though he denies he killed his wife and has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Ana Walshe's body has not been found.

After deliberating for nearly four hours following closing arguments on Friday without reaching a verdict, jurors resumed deliberations Monday morning for another two hours.

Judge Diane Freniere informed the jury on Friday they could choose to convict on second-degree murder or the first-degree murder charge the prosecution has argued for, which includes the element of premeditation.

During opening statements in the Dedham trial, defense attorneys said Brian Walshe did not kill his wife but found her dead in bed on New Year's Day in 2023 -- calling her death sudden and unexplained -- and then panicked and lied to police as they investigated her disappearance.

Prosecutors alleged Brian Walshe premeditatedly murdered and dismembered his wife, then disposed of her remains in dumpsters. The internet history on his devices on Jan. 1, 2023, included searches such as "best way to dispose of a body," "how long for someone to be missing to inherit," and "best way to dispose of body parts after a murder," prosecutors said.

Defense attorney Larry Tipton argued during closing arguments the Commonwealth hadn't proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Brian Walshe -- whom he described as a "loving father and loving husband" -- killed his wife or there was any motive to do so.

Tipton conceded there's evidence Brian Walshe lied and disposed of a body, but argued there was nothing proving he planned to harm his wife. He claimed the internet search on murder came six hours after his wife died and "upsetting" searches about dismemberment and "cleaning up" do not point to a plan but rather his "disbelief."

Commonwealth prosecutor Anne Yas, meanwhile, argued during closing arguments that Ana Walshe didn't die of natural causes -- but instead Brian Walshe killed her and then disposed of her body to hide the evidence in a "methodical" plan.

"The defendant did not want anyone to find Ana's body and to know how she died, so the defendant bought cutting tools at Lowe's and Home Depot and he cut up Ana's body -- the woman that he claimed to love -- and he threw her into dumpsters," she said.

Yas said their marriage was in "crisis," and they had been having arguments about Ana Walshe being away from the family due to her job in Washington, D.C. She also claimed Brian Walshe knew his wife was having an affair, which the defense has denied.

The defense rested on Thursday without calling any witnesses. Freniere noted in court on Thursday that it appeared Brian Walshe would testify in his defense, based on the defense's opening statement. Though he ultimately waived his right.

Evidence presented during the two-week trial included surveillance footage of a man believed to be Brian Walshe buying tools and other supplies at a Lowe's on Jan. 1, 2023. A receipt showed that items, including a hacksaw, utility knife, hammer, snips, Tyvek suit, shoeguards, rags and cleaning supplies, totaling $462 were purchased with cash.

Additional surveillance footage presented in court showed someone throwing out trash bags at dumpsters on multiple days in early January 2023.

Several blood-stained items recovered from dumpsters by investigators -- including a hacksaw, a piece of rug, a towel and hairs -- and an unknown tissue were linked to Ana Walshe through DNA testing, a forensic scientist from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory testified during the trial.

Blood was also found in the basement of the family's rental home in Cohasset, another forensic scientist with the crime lab testified.

Ana Walshe was reported missing by her employer on Jan. 4, 2023. Brian Walshe told police at the time that she had a "work emergency" at her job in D.C. and left their Cohasset home on New Year's Day, according to audio of his interview played in court.

At the time, Brian Walshe and their three children were living in Massachusetts while he was awaiting sentencing in a federal fraud case after pleading guilty to a scheme to sell counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings.

Jurors heard testimony, including from a D.C. man with whom Ana Walshe was having an affair, that the mother of three was upset about being away from her young children so much -- who were 2, 4 and 6 at the time -- and there was stress in the marriage. The defense maintained the couple were happy.