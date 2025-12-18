Skip to Content
US & World

Possible suspect identified in Brown shooting; attack may be linked to MIT murder: Sources

An FBI Evidence Response Team searches the grounds outside the site of the Brown University shooting, as the manhunt continues for the gunman, in Providence, Rhode Island, December 15, 2025.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
An FBI Evidence Response Team searches the grounds outside the site of the Brown University shooting, as the manhunt continues for the gunman, in Providence, Rhode Island, December 15, 2025.
By
New
Published 3:48 PM

Two people were killed at Brown this weekend. The gunman fled the scene.

By Josh MargolinAaron KaterskyJack Date, and Luke Barr

December 18, 2025, 3:10 PM

Law enforcement officials have identified a possible suspect in connection with the mass shooting at Brown University and have issued a warrant for the individual’s arrest, multiple sources told ABC News.

This comes after multiple sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News that the Brown shooting and the murder of an MIT professor in Brookline, Massachusetts, may be linked.

An FBI Evidence Response Team searches the grounds outside the site of the Brown University shooting, as the manhunt continues for the gunman, in Providence, Rhode Island, December 15, 2025.Brian Snyder/Reuters

Timeline of the Brown University mass shooting and MIT professor slaying

The information about a possible connection between the two incidents was developed in the last 24 hours as detectives working on both cases compared notes, the sources said.

On Saturday afternoon, two Brown students were killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting on the Rhode Island campus. The gunman fled the scene and has not been publicly identified.

The United States flag flies at half-staff as a sign of mourning for the victim's of Saturday's shooting, on the campus of Brown University, Dec. 15, 2025, in Providence, R.I.Robert F. Bukaty/AP

MIT professor murder: No obvious suspects or theories, sources say

On Monday night, MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro was found shot at his home in the upscale Boston suburb of Brookline, officials said. Loureiro, 47, died on Tuesday at the hospital.

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has been identified as the man fatally shot at a home in Brookline on Dec. 15, 2025.MIT

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders contributed to this report.

Article Topic Follows: US & World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.