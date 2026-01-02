Skip to Content
6.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Acapulco, Mexico

January 2, 2026

A strong earthquake hit Mexico this morning, interrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum's first briefing of the new year.

More information to come.

