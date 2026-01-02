Skip to Content
US & World

FBI says it thwarted potential New Year’s terror attack ‘directly inspired’ by ISIS

CNN
By
New
Published 9:54 AM

"The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS," the FBI said.

By Luke Barr

January 2, 2026, 9:25 AM

The FBI said it "thwarted a potential" New Year's Eve terror attack in North Carolina.

"The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS," the FBI said in a post on X.

"Thanks to our great partners for working with us and undoubtedly saving lives," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on social media.

Additional information was not immediately available. The FBI is expected to share more details at a news conference.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: US & World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.