Sparklers may have led to deadly New Year’s Swiss resort bar fire, investigators say

Forty people were killed and 119 were injured in the blaze.

By Joseph Simonetti and Ivan Pereira

January 2, 2026, 9:07 AM

Investigators probing the deadly New Year's Day fire at a Swiss resort bar are looking into the possibility that it started from sparklers that were too close to the ceiling.

Beatrice Pilloud, Valais Attorney General, told reporters Friday that investigators were still conducting interviews and going through evidence from the wreckage at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana but she said that they are "pursuing several hypotheses," based on the evidence they've gathered so far.

This photograph shows the entrance of the bar Le Constellation

"We currently assume that the fire was caused by sparklers attached to champagne bottles that came too close to the ceiling," she said at a news conference.

"Initial evidence has been secured at the scene," Pilloud added.

Investigators are working to identify the deceased victims.

Pierre-Antoine Lengen, head of the Swiss Judicial Police

"No mistakes can be permitted. We need to give the correct remains back to the families," Pierre-Antoine Lengen, the head of the Swiss Judicial Police, told reporters.

Of the injured, 71 were Swiss citizens, 14 were French, 11 were Italian, and others were from Bosnia, Serbia, Portugal and Belgium, according to officials.

Mourners lay flowers and candles near the bar Le Constellation

The nationalities of the 14 other injured victims were not immediately determined.

Pilloud said that more interviews will be conducted and noted that investigators spoke with the two French managers of the bar.

Police officers stand guard near the bar Le Constellation

"For now, there is no penal liability which has been identified," she said when a reporter asked about any liability.

Police officers inspect the area where a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar and lounge

Investigators are also looking into the building's safety measures and building regulations, according to Pilloud.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.