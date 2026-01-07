ICE agent fatally shoots woman in vehicle during operations in Minneapolis: DHS

DHS alleged the woman was "attempting to run over our law enforcement officers."

By Jack Date, Luke Barr, and Meredith Deliso

January 7, 2026, 10:54 AM

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot an alleged "rioter" in Minneapolis on Wednesday, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The shooting occurred while ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations," and a woman in a vehicle allegedly "attempting to run over our law enforcement officers" was fatally shot, according to DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

Law enforcement officials are shown at the scene of an ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis, on Jan. 7, 2026.KSTP

McLaughlin said the ICE officer fired "defensive shots." She did not identify the woman killed or the ICE officer involved in the shooting.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement that he is aware of the shooting involving an ICE agent while demanding that ICE leave the city "immediately."

"The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement on social media regarding the shooting. "We're demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said his office is working to "gather information on an ICE-related shooting this morning."

"We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm," he posted on X.

The city of Minneapolis said it is "aware of a shooting involving a federal agent" near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue and urged people to avoid the area.

"We are working to confirm additional information, but what we know is that the presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city and making our community less safe," the city said in a statement.

A large law enforcement presence could be seen at the scene. Protesters have also gathered.

The Twin Cities are seeing a massive deployment of ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents to conduct immigration enforcement and fraud investigations, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans.

As many as 2,000 agents from ICE and HSI could be headed to the Minneapolis area but a source cautioned the number of agents could change.

Sources have told ABC News that as many as 600 HSI agents are being deployed and 1,400 ICE agents could be deployed as part of the increased enforcement operation.

The Trump administration has zeroed in on accusations of fraud at Somali-run childcare centers in recent weeks.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was on the ground in Minneapolis on Tuesday conducting immigration enforcement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.