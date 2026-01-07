US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker in North Atlantic and 2nd tanker

The U.S. Coast Guard moved to seize the Marinera oil tanker, sources said.

January 7, 2026, 9:21 AM

The U.S. on Wednesday seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela, including the Russian-flagged Marinera oil tanker formerly known as the Bella-1 that had evaded a U.S. blockade back in December.

The Marinera was transiting in the North Atlantic, according to three sources familiar with the operation. The operation was being carried out by the U.S. Coast Guard and other military assets, according to one source. Russian military vessels were in the area as the situation unfolded.

In a post on X, U.S. European Command confirmed the seizure of the tanker in the North Atlantic.

The U.S. on Wednesday also seized another tanker in the Caribbean, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"In two predawn operations today, the Coast Guard conducted back-to-back meticulously coordinated boarding of two 'ghost fleet' tanker ships -- one in the North Atlantic Sea and one in international waters near the Caribbean," Noem said in a post on X. "Both vessels -- the Motor Tanker Bella 1 and the Motor [Tanker] Sophia -- were either last docked in Venezuela or en route to it."

Video released by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shows the Motor Tanker Sophia being apprehended in international waters near the Caribbean, Jan. 7, 2026.@Sec_Noem/X

The U.S. Coast Guard has been tracking the Marinera tanker for the last two weeks after attempting to seize it on Dec. 20 when the empty ship was in the Caribbean and apparently headed to Venezuela.

On Dec. 31, the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping listed the ship -- with the new name of Marinera -- as a Russian vessel. The ship's crew also painted a Russian flag on the ship's side.

This handout photograph released by the Russian state media RT on January 7, 2026 allegedly shows a view from the Russian tanker Marinera being pursued by a US helicopter at an undisclosed location in the North Atlantic.RT via Ruptly/AFP via Getty Images

The Bella-1 previously flew a false Panamanian flag and is suspected to be part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," which Moscow is accused of using to evade international sanctions.

The ship recently activated its transponder, allowing open-source maritime tracking websites to locate the ship as being in the North Atlantic Ocean close to Iceland and the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom issued a statement saying it supported the U.S. seizure of the Russian-flagged tanker.

U.S. European Command has confirmed in a post on X, the seizure of the oil tanker Marinera, formally known as the M/V Bella 1 in the North Atlantic, Jan. 7, 2026.U.S. European Command/X

The Russian Ministry of Transport issued a statement Wednesday condemning the seizure of the oil tanker in the North Atlantic.

"U.S. naval forces boarded the vessel in international waters outside the territorial waters of any state, and contact with the vessel was lost," the statement read. The ministry added, "No state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered in the jurisdictions of other states."

The vessel tanker Bella 1 at Singapore Strait, after U.S. officials say the U.S. Coast Guard pursued an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela, in this picture taken from social media on March 18, 2025.Hakon Rimmereid via Reuters

President Donald Trump in December announced what he called a "blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers in and out Venezuela.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday posted the "blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT — anywhere in the world."

"The United States continues to enforce the blockade against all dark fleet vessels illegally transporting Venezuelan oil to finance illicit activity, stealing from the Venezuelan people. Only legitimate and lawful energy commerce—as determined by the U.S.—will be permitted," Hegseth posted to X.

The Trump administration intends to oversee the sale of Venezuala's oil indefinitely and some sanctions against Venezuela will be lifted, two sources familiar with the plan told ABC News.

Wednesday's oil tanker seizures comes just days after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Maduro is facing federal charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy and conspiracy to import cocaine, to which he's pleaded not guilty.

Since the dramatic capture, questions have swirled about who is running Venezuela and how. Trump said earlier this week the U.S. was "in charge" of the South American nation. Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, said the Venezuelan government is in control, "no one else," during a press conference Tuesday.