2 shot by federal agents in Portland: Sources

today at 5:14 PM
Published 4:56 PM

The agents involved are with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, sources said.

By Trevor Ault and Alex Stone

January 8, 2026, 4:49 PM

Two people were shot by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, local and federal sources told ABC News.

The FBI is responding to the scene, sources said.

Federal agents involved in the shooting are with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, not Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to sources.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

