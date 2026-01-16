Federal probe opened into mayor and governor, officials say

The probe is on whether they've obstructed federal law enforcement activities.

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 4:25 PM MST

Tensions continued early on Thursday in Minneapolis, as protesters clashed in the streets with law enforcement, following the second shooting there in about a week involving a federal officer.

The Department of Homeland Security said that on Wednesday, a federal law enforcement officer shot a person, who they say had fled a traffic stop and then, along with two other people, began attacking the officer.

That incident followed the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, on Jan. 7. DHS officials said Good was allegedly attempting to run over law enforcement officers when an ICE officer fatally shot her -- a claim that local officials have disputed.

Federal probe opened into Minneapolis mayor, Minnesota governor: Officials

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks to reporters after he announced that he would not seek reelection, at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. Jan. 5, 2026. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during a press conference, following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, in Minneapolis, Jan. 9, 2026.Tim Evans/Reuters | Tyrone Siu/Reuters

A federal investigation has been opened into Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz into whether they have been obstructing federal law enforcement activities in the state, according to multiple U.S. officials.

In response, Walz said, "Two days ago it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly. Weaponizing the justice system and threatening political opponents is a dangerous, authoritarian tactic."

"The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her," he added.

ABC News has reached out to the mayor for comment and hasn't heard back.

'ICE needs to get off our streets': Dem lawmakers slam Trump administration

A group of House Democrats and Minnesota's two Democratic senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, pushed back on the Trump administration's deployment of ICE and actions in the state during a "shadow hearing" and subsequent news conference held in Minneapolis on Friday.

"ICE needs to get off our streets. They are causing confusion, chaos and fear," Klobuchar said during the hearing.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has come under consistent attack from President Trump, said the administration is "operating outside the bounds of law."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, middle, speaks during a field hearing on immigration, Jan. 16, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn.Abbie Parr/AP

Mayor Jacob Frey was among the witnesses who testified during the shadow hearing.

"This is not about immigration. This is about sewing chaos on the streets of Minnesota," Frey said. "We in Minneapolis are suffering the brunt of it right now."

The mayor added that as soon as federal agents leave, "we will have peace, we will have safety and order will be restored."

