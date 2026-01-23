More than 1,700 flights cancelled as winter storm hits the U.S.

The storm stretches from New Mexico to the South to the Northeast.

By Emily Shapiro

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 10:37 AM MST

More than 170 million people are on alert for a massive weekend storm that stretches from New Mexico to Maine, and is expected to paralyze the South with dangerous ice and snow.

Key Headlines

Here's how the news is developing.

21 minutes ago

More than 1,700 flights canceled for Saturday

More than 1,700 flights within, into or out of the U.S. scheduled for Saturday have now been canceled ahead of the storm, with Dallas' two airports hit the hardest.

1 hour and 1 minute ago

FEMA staging resources ahead of storm

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is staging resources ahead of the storm, including prepositioning supplies and equipment, according to an internal planning document reviewed by ABC News.

At Camp Minden in Louisiana, FEMA is staging 250,000 meals, 400,000 liters of water and 30 generators, according to the document.

Empty shelves are seen at Walmart on January 22, 2026 in Little Rock, Arkansas.Will Newton/Getty Images

Incident management teams are on standby and FEMA has activated the National Response Coordination Center, the document said.

Twenty-eight Urban Search and Rescue teams are on standby, ready to deploy and support lifesaving operations at the request of governors, according to the document.

-ABC News’ Luke Barr