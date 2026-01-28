2 federal officers involved in Pretti shooting placed on leave, sources say

Tensions are escalating in the wake of the shooting of Alex Pretti.

By Kevin Shalvey, Meredith Deliso, Nadine El-Bawab, and Ivan Pereira

Last Updated: January 28, 2026, 11:14 AM MST

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Minneapolis -- the second shooting of a U.S. citizen this month by federal agents in the city.

The shooting of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, ratcheted up tensions, as protesters clashed in the streets with law enforcement in the aftermath of the shooting.

The incident followed the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, on Jan. 7.

2 federal officers involved in Pretti shooting placed on leave: Sources

Two federal officers involved in Saturday's shooting of Alex Pretti have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

The sources told ABC News this is standard operating procedure when there is an officer-involved shooting.

The moment that the firearm of a man identified as Alex Pretti is retrieved from a waistband holster by a federal officer (in light grey jacket, crouched) as another officer (in green) draws his weapon, before Pretti was fatally shot in Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 24, 2026.Video Obtained By Reuters

One federal officer involved is a Border Patrol agent and the other is a Customs and Border Protection officer, according to a Department of Homeland Security notification to Congress, obtained by ABC News on Tuesday. Both discharged their weapons, according to the notification.

-ABC News’ Luke Barr

Walz to ABC News: 'We just need them out of here, and we need accountability'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz visited the memorial for Alex Pretti Wednesday morning, telling ABC News correspondent Matt Rivers, "We’re just personally paying our respects, my wife and I."

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, alongside his wife Gwen Walz, attends a memorial for Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Jan. 28, 2026.Governor Tim Walz via X

Asked if he thinks there will be a shift in tone from the administration after his conversation with President Donald Trump, the governor replied, "I’m not so interested in shift in tone. We just need them out of here, and we need accountability for what’s happened."

7:02 AM MST

Trump says Mayor Frey is 'playing with fire'

President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is "playing with fire" after Frey said the city will not enforce federal immigration laws.

"Surprisingly, Mayor Jacob Frey just stated that, 'Minneapolis does not, and will not, enforce Federal Immigration Laws.' This is after having had a very good conversation with him," Trump wrote on social media. "Could somebody in his inner sanctum please explain that this statement is a very serious violation of the Law, and that he is PLAYING WITH FIRE!"

Frey said on social media on Monday that in his meeting with border czar Tom Homan, he "reiterated that my main ask is for Operation Metro Surge to end as quickly as possible."

"I shared with Mr. Homan the serious negative impacts this operation has had on Minneapolis and surrounding communities, as well as the strain it has placed on our local police officers," Frey said. "I also made it clear that Minneapolis does not and will not enforce federal immigration laws, and that we will remain focused on keeping our neighbors and streets safe. City leaders will continue to stay in conversation with Mr. Homan and his team."

-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie