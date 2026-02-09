Maxwell invokes the Fifth Amendment at closed virtual House Oversight deposition

Some committee lawmakers were expected to attend the closed deposition.

By Lauren Peller and John Parkinson

February 9, 2026, 8:38 AM

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein, invoked the Fifth Amendment during the closed-door virtual deposition before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, according to Chairman James Comer.

It was expected that Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison in Texas, would refuse to answer questions from lawmakers and committee staffers as part of the panel's investigation into the late financier and his ties to some of the world's most powerful figures in politics, business and entertainment. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died by suicide in 2019 while at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

Maxwell has a petition pending in federal court in New York which seeks to overturn her conviction or reduce her sentence.

A document that was included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, photographed Feb. 3, 2026, shows a U.S. passport renewal in 2012 for Ghislaine Maxwell.

Jon Elswick/AP

The deposition was more than six months in the making, and was first requested last July, when Comer formally issued a subpoena for a deposition with Maxwell to occur at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on Aug. 11.

Comer agreed to delay the deposition as Maxwell awaited a Supreme Court ruling on her appeal, which she ultimately lost.

Chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Rep. James Comer speaks to reporter as he leaves the U.S. Capitol, February 3, 2026 in Washington.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Maxwell was moved to a minimum-security prison in Texas, where Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed her over two days in July.

During that interview, Maxwell told Blanche that she never witnessed nor heard of any criminal or inappropriate activity by President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, nor any of the well-known men who associated with Epstein, according to the sources.

The closed deposition with Maxwell comes on the same day that members of Congress can go to the Department of Justice to view unredacted versions of the Epstein files that the department has withheld from public disclosure.