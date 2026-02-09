Student shot inside Maryland high school, suspect in custody: Police

The high school was placed on lockdown, police said.

By Emily Shapiro and Beatrice Peterson

February 9, 2026, 1:38 PM

A student was shot inside a high school in Rockville, Maryland, on Monday, according to Montgomery County police.

One person is in custody in connection with the shooting at Thomas S. Wootton High School, police said.

The school is on lockdown, according to police. Rockville is about 20 miles north of Washington, D.C.