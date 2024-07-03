Virginia lawmakers strike deal to repeal restrictions on military tuition program

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After weeks of disagreement, Virginia lawmakers have reached a deal to repeal new restrictions on a program that offers free college tuition at state schools for families of veterans who were killed or seriously disabled while on active duty. Senate Finance Chair Louise Lucas and House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian say they plan to introduce identical legislation to repeal changes to the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program. The new legislation will propose an additional $90 million in taxpayer funds to pay for the program, in addition to $40 million already included in the two-year budget. Lawmakers will return to Richmond on July 18 to vote on the agreement.

