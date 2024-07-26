Justin Timberlake’s lawyer says pop singer wasn’t intoxicated, argues DUI charges should be dropped

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer says the pop singer wasn’t intoxicated during a traffic stop last month. Lawyer Edward Burke is seeking to get Timberlake’s drunken driving charge in New York’s Hamptons dismissed. Burke also said Friday there were errors in the documents submitted by police following the pop star’s arrest last month. But a Sag Harbor Village Justice Court judge ordered Timberlake to be re-arraigned Aug. 2 with the corrected paperwork. The former NSYNC member will appear virtually for the proceeding. He didn’t attend Friday’s hearing. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office described the paperwork issue as a “ministerial error” that doesn’t change the facts of the case.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.