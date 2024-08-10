Feds arrest Southern California man accused of trying to ship a ton of methamphetamine to Australia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal officials have arrested a Southern California man accused of trying to ship more than 2,205 pounds of methamphetamine to Australia. Officials say they arrested Jing Tang Li, 32, on Thursday near a warehouse in South El Monte, about 12 miles east of Los Angeles. According to court documents, U.S. customs officers inspected seven Australia-bound shipments last year labeled as carpets and textiles, furniture and other equipment. They were listed as sent by fake companies. Instead, they contained methamphetamine — more than 2,205 pounds of it. Law enforcement officials traced the shipments back to Li.

