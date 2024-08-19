Pakistan suffers snail-speed internet with some accusing government of setting up national firewall

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — People in Pakistan reported a much slower internet over the past several days with some experts estimating its speed falling to almost half its usual capacity, affecting millions of users and drawing nationwide criticism. Since February, netzines have been unable to fully use social media following a governmental crackdown ahead of parliamentary elections. However, internet speed has now immensely slowed down. Pakistan Software House Association, which represents companies specializing in information technology, said this could cause a loss of $300 million, and accused the government of “implementing a national firewall.” The government denied being behind the slow connection while acknowledging that it was upgrading its system to improve cybersecurity.

