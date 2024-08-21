German prosecutors charge 2 men accused of planning an attack in Sweden over Quran burnings

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say two men accused of planning an attack in Sweden for an affiliate of the Islamic State group in response to the burning of the Quran have been charged in Germany. The Afghan citizens were charged with conspiring to commit a crime and violating export laws, and one was charged with membership in a terrorist organization. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday they filed the indictment to the state court in Jena, which will decide whether and when the case goes to trial. The suspects allegedly planned to kill police officers and other people near the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm using firearms.

