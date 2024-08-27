An injured and angry water buffalo is on the loose in Iowa

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — A water buffalo is on the loose in an Iowa town, and police are warning people that it is injured and aggressive. Police in the Des Moines suburb of Pleasant Hill responded Saturday to a call about an animal in the road. It turned out to be a water buffalo, and the owner told police the animal was aggressive. That proved to be the case when police and animal rescue and control groups began trying to contain the water buffalo. Police shot the animal, which then got away. Police are using drones and ATVs to try and find it. As of Tuesday morning, the animal was still on the loose.

