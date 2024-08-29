Foreign governments criticize Hong Kong’s convictions of two journalists

HONG KONG (AP) — The convictions of two Hong Kong journalists who led a now-shuttered online news outlet have deepened concerns of media groups and foreign governments over the city’s press freedom. The Hong Kong government insists there aren’t restrictions on such freedoms when journalists simply stick to the facts. Stand News former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and former acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were found guilty of conspiracy to publish and reproduce seditious publications. The judge said in the verdict that their outlet had become a tool to smear the government. Their sedition trial was Hong Kong’s first involving media since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.