2 dead and 4 injured after man drives his car through restaurant patio in Minnesota

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police and hospital officials say two people are dead and at least four are injured after a man drove his car through a restaurant patio in a Minneapolis suburb. Surveillance footage captured a man driving into the outdoor patio of the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park on Sunday. A group of medical workers were celebrating a colleague on the patio. Police did not name the driver. The footage shows him entering the restaurant parking lot on Sunday evening but not going inside. He attempted to park before driving into the outdoor patio. The driver was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide. Police did not offer a more details on a potential motive.

