BEIJING (AP) — A knife attack at a supermarket in Shanghai has killed three people and injured 15 others. Local police took a 37-year-old man surnamed Lin into custody at the scene of the attack late Monday evening. Eighteen people were sent to hospital for treatment, and three later died. Police said in a statement they were investigating.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.