Junior college baseball pitcher is facing potential expulsion after attacking a baserunner

A pitcher from a junior college baseball team in Texas is facing potential expulsion after he attacked a baserunner on the opposing team in a game Wednesday.

The opposing player had just hit a home run and was rounding the bases when the pitcher, who is from Weatherford College, charged the player from North Central Texas College.

After he was knocked down by the pitcher, the baserunner got up and jogged to touch the home plate.

Following the altercation, the game was suspended until further notice, the Weatherford College athletics department said in a statement.

The Weatherford College Police Department is investigating the incident and has taken statements, the Weatherford statement said. The athletics department also said the pitcher faces potential disciplinary action, including expulsion from the college.

“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today,” Weatherford College head baseball coach and assistant athletic director Jeff Lightfoot said. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

North Central Texas College also released a statement, saying it was investigating the incident and will be working in conjunction with Weatherford College “to determine the full extent of this event.”

“The unfortunate events at Weatherford College will be used as a teaching moment for our student athletes to help ensure these incidents do not occur in the future,” the NCTC statement added.

