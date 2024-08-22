Arizona man sought relating to threats against presidential candidate, sheriff’s office says

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — An Arizona man is being sought “as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate,” according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, 66-year-old Ronald Lee Syvrud, is wanted on several outstanding warrants stemming from DUI charges, felony hit and run, and failing to register as a sex offender, a Thursday release on the office’s Facebook page states. Syvrud is a resident of Benson, Arizona, the release said, a city about 50 miles southeast of Tucson.

“If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this subject, call your local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1,” the sheriff’s office added.

It is unclear from the notification which presidential candidate the investigation centers on, but former President Donald Trump is in Cochise County delivering remarks at the United States-Mexico border.

CNN is reaching out to local law enforcement for further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.