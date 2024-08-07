Communities In Schools of Houston Encourages a Strong Start to the School Year

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — ommunities In Schools (CIS) of Houston, a leading educational nonprofit, is rallying parents and guardians to ensure a healthy and productive 2024-2025 school year for students of all ages. Serving campuses across various Houston-area school districts, CIS aims to empower students to realize their potential, regardless of race or socioeconomic background, through a comprehensive range of services starting from Pre-K.

CIS places a full-time Student Support Manager on each partner campus to deliver vital services, including counseling, academic support, and health and human services, including mental health care. In addition, students and families receive tailored referrals to a network of over 300 community partners, comprising volunteers, social service agencies, mental health providers, educators, and companies.

“We take a holistic approach to our work and recognize the importance of family engagement in a student’s success,” says Lisa Descant, CEO of Communities In Schools of Houston. “CIS helps bridge the gap for tens of thousands of at-risk students who may need extra academic help, mental health services, dental visits, and opportunities for college prep and workforce readiness. Our research-based model works – 99% of CIS students stay in school, while 98% of our high school seniors graduate.”

Descant highlights the pressures faced by students today, such as academic difficulties, anxiety, depression, unstable home environments, financial issues, and bullying. “With a new school year starting, our staff of trained social work professionals and mental health counselors offer guidance for parents and students in navigating challenges and opportunities on our school campuses,” she adds. “We know the first weeks of school are critical to a successful school year. Students who miss days at the outset of the academic year are more likely to become chronically absent and struggle in their classrooms.”

To help everyone get off to a good start and set the stage for a smooth transition from summer break to the school year, CIS offers practical tips for parents, guardians, and students:

1. Stay Positive

– Discuss the return to school positively with your child. Address any concerns they may have and show confidence in their ability to engage in school. Encouraging language can foster a “can do” attitude.

2. Be Organized

– Ensure school supplies are ready for the first day. Organized students are less likely to feel anxious. Review important information about transportation, schedules, and back-to-school activities. Establish a daily routine.

3. Encourage Good Study Habits

– Set homework goals at the beginning of the school year. Good study habits lead to better grades and teach valuable life skills like goal-setting and perseverance.

4. Make Good Attendance Non-Negotiable

– Regular attendance is crucial for student success, often more so than test scores. Missing school can lead to gaps in fundamental skills.

5. Prioritize the Basics: Sleep, Exercise, and Nutrition

– Ensure your child eats healthy meals, stays hydrated, gets regular exercise, and maintains a good sleep routine. These basics contribute to better school performance.

6. Tune in to Your Child’s Mental Health

– Monitor your child’s mental health. Encourage open discussions about their feelings and be alert for any changes in behavior. CIS campuses have Student Support Managers available to assist through counseling and referrals.

Parents can learn about being part of Communities In Schools of Houston by contacting their school principal, child’s teacher, or guidance counselor to see if CIS services are available on their campus. If so, they can request more information on how their child can benefit from the program.

CIS of Houston operates on Pre-K, elementary, middle, and high school campuses in five Houston-area school districts (Alief, Houston, Royal, Spring, and Spring Branch), as well as Harmony Public Schools, Lawson Academy, and the Lone Star College system. For more information, visit cishouston.org

