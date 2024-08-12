Megaphone being built by local students will amplify sounds

By Jasmin Barmore

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — A giant megaphone that local students are working on is a rare build, according Nino Tanzini, the lead instructor on the project.

He says most megaphones are made with the null horn going from wide to small, and this one is the opposite.

When it’s complete, it will be placed as a permanent fixture at Belle Isle Park. Visitors will be able to sit inside of it and hear amplified sounds of nature.

Na’im Rashawd is one of the students working on the megaphone. He wants to become a professional carpenter.

“I believe that the growth that we will get from this, especially those of us who are taking it seriously, the experience and everything you get from doing stuff like this is second to none,” Rashawd said.

Even I took a stab at the building process.

The project is supported by Jeffrey Littman, a trustee at the Ralph C. Wilson Jr foundation.

If you want to check out the megaphone once it’s all complete, it will be placed at Belle Isle’s Nature Center in the fall.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.