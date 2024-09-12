Lincoln man sentenced to decades behind bars after posing as high school student

By McKenzy Parsons

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — A Lincoln man who was convicted of multiple sex crimes after posing as a high school student was sentenced on Wednesday.

He was sentenced for two counts of child enticement with electronic communication device, two counts of first-degree sexual assault/forcible touching, and an attempt of class two felony.

Zachary Scheich was sentenced to 85 to 115 years in prison with credit for 419 days served.

Police said a “number of sources” came forward to report him and they launched a fraud investigation in June of 2023 into Zachary Scheich, who was allegedly impersonating a student under the name “Zak Hess.”

According to court documents, Scheich sent sexually explicit messages to a 14-year-old student in February and March 2023.

According to the arrest affidavit, he also sent sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl trying to get her to meet up for sex and encouraging her to send him nude photos of herself.

Investigators said that Scheich sent her money for the photos.

Scheich attended school for more than 50 days.

Angela Navarro is accused of helping him pose as a high schooler.

She has also been charged in the case.

