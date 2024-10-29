Former tennis pro creates first wheelchair tennis club in the Twin Cities

By Marielle Mohs

Click here for updates on this story

MINNETONKA, Minnesota (WCCO) — A former three-time Grand Slam tennis pro is working to grow the game in the Twin Cities, and is being recognized on a national stage for her efforts.

Felicia Raschiatore is the tennis manager at Williston Fitness Center in Minnetonka. She’s been coaching for 38 years, and teaches tennis players of all genders, ages and levels.

“I’m living the dream,” said Raschiatore, “I should say that more often.”

Part of her dream is growing the game, so this past summer she created the first wheelchair tennis club in the Twin Cities.

“If I see a niche or a vacancy that something could be added, let’s see if we could do it, and then let’s do it, so more people can play tennis,” said Raschiatore.

It’s giving Kate Aquila an opportunity to relearn something she loves.

“I’m never happier than when I’m out on the tennis court,” said Aquila, “I have been playing tennis since I was a little kid, but I came to wheelchair tennis after my spinal cord injury, so kind of revisiting the game in a different way.”

Joining this wheelchair tennis club has given Susan Banal a chance to re-discover something about herself.

“All aspects have been transformative for me in my life at this time,” said Banal, “It’s taught me that I still have that competitive nature, athleticism. I still have that in me in spite of an injury.”

Creating this club got Raschiatore recognized. She received the “Champions of Equality” honor at the US Open back in August in New York, where she got to spend time with tennis legend, Billie Jean King.

“It’s inspiring to go to those things and be recognized. It just gives you a little juice to come back and do an even better job,” said Raschiatore.

Her players are not surprised by this recognition.

“It’s just fantastic having someone like her leading the way,” said Aquila.

The goal is to grow this club in numbers. They play indoors and outdoors, so they can play year-round, and want more players to join them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.