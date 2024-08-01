Israeli military says Hamas’ military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in Gaza strike last month

By Dana Karni and Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military says one of the reported masterminds of the October 7 attacks, Hamas’ military chief Mohammed Deif, was killed in a strike it carried out in southern Gaza last month.

Confirmation of Deif’s death comes a day after Hamas’ political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran.

An Israeli military official told CNN they received new intelligence in recent hours that gave them the confidence to confirm Deif was killed, nearly three weeks after it carried out the strike in Khan Younis. The official declined to specify the nature of that intelligence.

A statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had conducted a “precise, targeted strike” on a compound where Deif and another commander Rafe Salama were staying. The IDF announced Salama’s death last month.

In recent weeks Israeli officials said they had indications their strike was successful but were not able to confirm that he was killed until now.

The strike targeting Deif in Khan Younis last month hit a designated humanitarian zone, killing at least 90 Palestinians. Footage from the Al-Mawasi displacement camp showed bodies in the street and destroyed tents.

An elusive and powerful figure, Deif is understood to be one of the masterminds behind the October 7 attacks. He led the Palestinian militant group’s armed wing for more than two decades.

Deif is thought to have been born in the 1960s in the Khan Younis refugee camp, one of a number of such camps established in Gaza at the end of the 1940s for displaced Palestinians denied the freedom to return to their homes by the newly-created state of Israel.

Born as Mohammad Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, he later became known as “El Deif” or “the Guest” due to his habit of staying in different houses every night for decades to avoid being tracked and killed by Israel.

Deif was at the top of Israel’s most wanted list for decades, with Israel holding him responsible for the deaths of dozens of its citizens. Both the US and the EU had him on terror blacklists.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.