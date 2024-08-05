From Nigeria to London: Nelly Agbogu is on a mission to elevate African small businesses

By Ifeanyi Abraham, for CNN

(CNN) — In 2016, facing the looming threat of layoffs, Nelly Agbogu took a bold leap into entrepreneurship. Launching Nellies Nigeria, a snack business, marked the beginning of her journey.

However, it was the subsequent realization of a gap in the market that would truly shape her entrepreneurial path.

“At the time, I was aware of a wave of layoffs happening within my company, and I realized it was only a matter of time before I would be affected,” Agbogu recalls. “This served as a wake-up call, it fueled my passion to become my own boss and embark on my entrepreneurial journey,” she said.

As she grew Nellies Nigeria, Lagos-based Agbogu recognized the power of social media in driving business success.

“My own experiences with growing Nellies Nigeria using social media revealed a gap in knowledge among other business owners, inspiring me to share my strategies and insights,” she explains.

From Nigeria to the world

This led to her creating Naijabrandchick, a platform that she says was designed to “empower and propel Nigerian SMEs towards sustainable growth and dominance through effective use of social media and access to new markets.”

To achieve this, she identified key challenges faced by Nigerian SMEs, including limited access to markets, inadequate business education, and insufficient funding.

To address these challenges, Agbogu launched the Naija Brand Chick Trade Fair, a platform connecting SMEs directly with customers.

“Many Nigerian SMEs struggle to reach a buying audience, which is a significant barrier,” she explains. “The trade fair creates a platform where businesses can connect directly with customers.”

The trade fair has become a resounding nationwide success attracting thousands of exhibitors yearly since it started in 2018.

Its impact has also been significant.

“One standout example involves a shoemaker from Lagos who sold 1,000 pairs of shoes in just two days, marking a record high for her business,” Agbogu said.

“One story I will never forget was that of a widow from Benin who took part in the trade fair and sold products worth millions of naira, enabling her to pay her children’s school fees. It’s heartwarming. We are always oversubscribed because entrepreneurs consistently tell us they achieve sales they have never achieved before in just two days at the fair,” Agbogu said.

As Naijabrandchick continues to grow, Agbogu’s has now extended her vision globally.

Agbogu is heading to London with a contingent of Nigerian entrepreneurs who will take their goods and services to England’s capital city from August 17 to 18. The fair will be held at the Intercontinental O2 hotel and is free to attendees, who must register ahead of time.

“What drives me most is not only the desire to see African products and services gain prominence on the global stage but also to ensure that Nigerian SME owners understand how international trade operates beyond our borders,” she told CNN.

“My motivation for expanding Naijabrandchick to London has always been deeply rooted in my commitment to SMEs,” she explains. “I constantly think about how I can help Nigerian SME owners thrive and improve their businesses.”

The London event will feature workshops and networking sessions designed to offer participants high-end sales and marketing strategies.

“These events will provide attendees with exposure to international business leaders and market trends, offering a unique learning atmosphere compared to events held in Africa,” Agbogu says.

Ambitious plans

Agbogu has ambitious goals to replicate the Naijabrandchick model in other countries such as Rwanda, Kenya, the US, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as generate more than $10 million in revenue per event by 2029.

Part of her plan to help African SMEs scale and grow is to offer access to quality business education. “High-quality business education is often expensive and out of reach for many which is why I created the Dominate Sales and Influence (DSI) program to provide affordable training alongside top business leaders, to equip entrepreneurs with essential growth strategies.”

Financial support is another critical area. “The lack of access to funds is perhaps the greatest challenge for Nigerian SMEs,” she notes. In response, she partnered with Wema Bank to offer single-digit loans to SME owners, providing the financial backing needed to thrive.

Agbogu is determined that through her work African entrepreneurs will access a global market. “I envision a vibrant future for African entrepreneurship, characterized by innovation, increased global visibility, and significant economic impact,” she says.

