Man arrested after girl and woman stabbed in central London

London (CNN) — An 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman have been stabbed in London’s Leicester Square and taken to hospital.

A man has been arrested and is in custody, London’s Westminster Police said in a statement Monday.

Police said they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects from the attack in Leicester Square, one of the busiest tourist destinations in the capital.

UK police remain on high alert after days of far-right riots earlier this month, spurred by disinformation around a deadly stabbing attack in the north of England.

In a later update, Westminster Police said that the 11-year-old girl will require hospital treatment but her injuries are not life-threatening, and that the second victim suffered more minor injuries.

“At this stage, there is no suggestion that the incident is terror-related,” it said.

A worker in a nearby shop told the BBC he had intervened to stop the attacker.

“I heard a scream and I just went outside and saw one guy had a knife,” said Abdullah, 29. “The moment I saw it I just jumped on the floor and kicked the knife away from him.”

He said two other men came over to help him hold the attacker down for “four to five” minutes.

In a major report last month, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) warned that violence against women and girls in England and Wales had reached “epidemic levels.”

